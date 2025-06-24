JD Vance: Iran Can’t Build Nukes Anymore | Trump Pushes Ceasefire Deal!

US Vice President JD Vance declared on June 23 that Iran can no longer build a nuclear weapon following precision U.S. strikes on key nuclear sites Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, under Operation Midnight Hammer. Vance told Fox News, 'Iran was very close, but now they’re dismantled.' Iran blasted the strikes and branded Trump a 'gambler' for backing Israel. Amid rising tensions, President Trump announced a 'complete and total' ceasefire between Israel and Iran is now within reach.