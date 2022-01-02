  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic

    Jan 2, 2022, 2:31 PM IST
    Game 47 of the Indian Super League (ISL) will see former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) take on Jamshedpur FC (JFC) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday. CFC is placed sixth and will eye the top four spot. On the other hand, club head coach Bozidar Bandovic requested his boys develop a strong winning mentality.

    The clash is expected to be intense as CFC roped in Nerijus Valskis from JFC. However, the Lithuanian will not play the game due to quarantine regulations. Meanwhile, Bandovic has maintained that his side is well prepared, besides recalling that JFC is good in set-pieces, while some players need to be marked.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to be humble, continue working its way because it's still a long way - Ivan Vukomanovic

    "The way we played for most parts against Bengaluru FC, we should have won that. We don't lose a game. We learn, and we lose as a team. It is imperative, as there will be difficulties in whatever you try to achieve, and you need to keep going, keep believing, and give everything every game. We are in every game and trying to be stable, and the way we played in the last few matches is something I like," he said during the pre-match press conference that you can watch above.

