  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs BFC: "It was the worst first half in my time here at Bengaluru FC" - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Dec 9, 2021, 10:28 AM IST

    Game 22 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) suffer another defeat. It was narrowly beaten by Hyderabad FC (HFC) 0-1 at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Wednesday. As a result, BFC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli has expressed his displeasure at his side’s performance.

    Pezzaiuoli slammed his boys’ poor first half show and lamented it as their worst under his tenure. Although he asserted that his side chose to attack more in the second half, he was not happy with the overall approach of BFC. However, he credited the tournament as a whole, as he felt that it was getting competitive with each passing game and season, thanks to the influx of overseas players and coaches.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 22) - Bartholomew Ogbeche helps HFC pile misery on BFC with 1-0 win

    “I think in the first half, we pressed really well. And then, I bring two strikers inside to make it more dynamic. We didn’t have Prince and Udanta, who I would have liked to bring on. We lost all the second balls. We also lost the ball when we had the ball,” he reckoned during the post-match press conference, as you can watch it above.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: Mumbai City will continue to play an attacking brand of football - Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: "MCFC will continue to play an attacking brand of football" - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 22): Bartholomew Ogbeche helps HFC pile misery on BFC with 1-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 22): Bartholomew Ogbeche helps HFC pile misery on BFC with 1-0 win

    Video Icon
    CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: India's most senior General who died in service-dnm

    CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: India’s most senior General who died in service

    Video Icon
    Tragic IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat onboard that shook India (WATCH)

    Tragic IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat onboard that shook India (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: FC Goa's Juan Ferrando on win vs SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "I'm still thinking of the last three games, how we improve from it" - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha-ycb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha

    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes-dnm
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes

    India first mud race film 'Muddy' to release on Dec 10, director and music composer get candid-ycb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    India's first mud race film 'Muddy' to release on Dec 10, director and music composer get candid

    Have you used these 10 emojis that people across the world used most in 2021? Check out-dnm
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Have you used these 10 emojis that people across the world used most in 2021? Check out

    Exclusive Rapid-fire with Tadap stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: Rapid-fire with ‘Tadap’ stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria

    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding here is how the bride's organic mehendi was prepared drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Here is how the bride’s organic mehendi was prepared

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: These are what dreams are made of drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: This is what dreams are made of

    Must See

    CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: India's most senior General who died in service-dnm
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: India’s most senior General who died in service

    Tragic IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat onboard that shook India (WATCH)
    Video Icon
    Defence

    Tragic IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat onboard that shook India (WATCH)

    Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for 150 billion dollars over Myanmar hate speech
    Video Icon
    World News

    Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for $150 billion over Myanmar hate speech