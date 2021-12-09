ISL 2021-22, HFC vs BFC: "It was the worst first half in my time here at Bengaluru FC" - Marco Pezzaiuoli

Game 22 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) suffer another defeat. It was narrowly beaten by Hyderabad FC (HFC) 0-1 at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Wednesday. As a result, BFC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli has expressed his displeasure at his side’s performance.

Pezzaiuoli slammed his boys’ poor first half show and lamented it as their worst under his tenure. Although he asserted that his side chose to attack more in the second half, he was not happy with the overall approach of BFC. However, he credited the tournament as a whole, as he felt that it was getting competitive with each passing game and season, thanks to the influx of overseas players and coaches.

“I think in the first half, we pressed really well. And then, I bring two strikers inside to make it more dynamic. We didn’t have Prince and Udanta, who I would have liked to bring on. We lost all the second balls. We also lost the ball when we had the ball,” he reckoned during the post-match press conference, as you can watch it above.