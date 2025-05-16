MalayalamEnglishKannadaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathi

Shopian, Tral Operation | Indian Army & Police Joint Briefing | Six Terrorists Eliminated in J&K

| Updated : May 16 2025, 05:00 PM
In a joint press briefing, the Indian Army and J&K Police shared details of successful anti-terror operations in Kelar and Tral. Maj Gen Dhananjay Joshi stated that six terrorists were neutralised between May 12–13. One, Shahid Kutte, was linked to major attacks, including one on a German tourist. The Tral encounter involved rescuing civilians under fire. Security forces emphasized precise action and coordination in challenging terrain.

