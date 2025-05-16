Indian Traders to BOYCOTT Turkey & Azerbaijan Over Pro-Pak Stance | India-Pakistan Tension
BJP MP and CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said, 'A collective decision has been taken in the conference of trade leaders today to end all trade with Turkey and Azerbaijan. They openly supported Pakistan against India. The Indian film industry has also been requested not to shoot in these countries. If any company does, we will boycott that company too.'
