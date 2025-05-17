Indus Waters Treaty Suspended: Why It Was Needed and What Next For Pakistan?

What is the Indus Waters Treaty at the center of India-Pakistan tensions? In the wake of the brutal Pahalgam terror attack, India has put the historic 1960 water-sharing agreement in abeyance. As Pakistan escalates with cross-border terrorism, is it time for India to rethink its water diplomacy and take tougher measures? This video breaks down: The origins and key provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty, how the treaty divides the Indus river system between India and Pakistan, why India suspended the treaty after the latest terror attacks and the consequences for Pakistan if India permanently halts water flows.