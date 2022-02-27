Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 103): Mumbai back in top four after 2-0 win over Goa

    Feb 27, 2022, 1:26 PM IST

    Game 103 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) dominate FC Goa (FCG). Played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Saturday, MCFC walked away with a 2-0 win, entering the top four again. You can watch all the match highlights here.

    The opening half saw 12 attacks coming in, including four saves, while three came from MCFC goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz, as one of the saves was a penalty. At the same time, MCFC's Igor Angulo headed into the bar. However, in the 35th, Mehtab Singh handed MCFC the lead following a free-kick assist from Cássio Gabriel.

    Seven more attempts followed, including a couple of saves from FCG keeper Naveen Kumar, while MCFC's Cássio Gabriel hit the bar. As MCFC led at half-time, there were nine initial efforts in the second half. While FCG's Devendra Murgaokar hit the bar at this time, Naveen pulled off another save to keep FCG in the match.

    However, in the 86th, Diego Maurício fired in the winner in a lone action. It was followed by a chance each, while Naveen produced another save to pile on FCG's misery. Nevertheless, MCFC had got the job done, walking away with the three points and rising to the fourth spot, while FCG is at ninth, already out of the race.

