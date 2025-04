Royal Challengers Bengaluru cruised to a 9-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Chasing 174, RCB’s opening pair of Virat Kohli and Phil Salt delivered a masterclass, wrapping up the chase in just 17.3 overs. With this dominant win, RCB climbs to 3rd spot in the IPL 2025 points table.