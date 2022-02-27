ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 102): Kerala thrashes Chennaiyin 3-0 to stay alive for semis

Game 102 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) saw one-sided domination from Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) against former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC). Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa), KBFC fired three past CFC to win 3-0 and stay in the semis contention. You can watch the match highlights above.

The opening half saw 12 attacks, but none to any avail, as it stayed goalless at half-time. The first attempt of the second half came in the 52nd minute, as Jorge Pereyra gave KBFC the lead through Adrián Luna. Three efforts followed, including KBFC's Sanjeev Stalin hitting the bar, while in the 55th, Pereyra scored his brace to double KBFC's lead in a lone measure.

Seven more chances followed, including a save from CFC goalkeeper Vishal Kaith. However, Luna fired in the winner in the 90th, sealing the three points for KBFC. After an attack each thereon, KBFC walked away with the points, staying in contention for the semis and rising to fifth place. On the other hand, CFC stays in the eighth spot, already out of the race.