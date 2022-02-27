Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 102): Kerala thrashes Chennaiyin 3-0 to stay alive for semis

    Feb 27, 2022, 12:56 PM IST

    Game 102 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) saw one-sided domination from Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) against former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC). Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa), KBFC fired three past CFC to win 3-0 and stay in the semis contention. You can watch the match highlights above.

    The opening half saw 12 attacks, but none to any avail, as it stayed goalless at half-time. The first attempt of the second half came in the 52nd minute, as Jorge Pereyra gave KBFC the lead through Adrián Luna. Three efforts followed, including KBFC's Sanjeev Stalin hitting the bar, while in the 55th, Pereyra scored his brace to double KBFC's lead in a lone measure.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 101) - JFC NEARS SEMIS BERTH WITH 3-2 WIN OVER NEUFC

    Seven more chances followed, including a save from CFC goalkeeper Vishal Kaith. However, Luna fired in the winner in the 90th, sealing the three points for KBFC. After an attack each thereon, KBFC walked away with the points, staying in contention for the semis and rising to fifth place. On the other hand, CFC stays in the eighth spot, already out of the race.

    Recent Videos

    The night siren scares us says CRPF jawan's daughter stranded in war-hit Ukraine - ADT

    "The night siren scares us," says CRPF jawan's daughter stranded in war-hit Ukraine

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Northeast United vs Jamshedpur FC: Let's see next season; NEUFC will do well - Jamil after JFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Let's see next season; NEUFC will do well - Jamil after JFC defeat

    Everything changed within 24 hours says Girl who boarded last flight to India gcw

    'Everything changed within 24 hours': Girl who boarded last flight to India

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC: JFC wants to be up at the top end with HFC and ATKMB - Owen Coyle after NEUFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: JFC wants to be up at the top end with HFC and ATKMB - Coyle after NEUFC win

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC Match Highlights (Game 101): JFC nears semis berth with 3-2 win over NEUFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 101): JFC nears semis berth with 3-2 win over NEUFC

    Video Top Stories

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Must See

    The night siren scares us says CRPF jawan's daughter stranded in war-hit Ukraine - ADT
    India News

    "The night siren scares us," says CRPF jawan's daughter stranded in war-hit Ukraine

    Everything changed within 24 hours says Girl who boarded last flight to India gcw
    India News

    'Everything changed within 24 hours': Girl who boarded last flight to India

    Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine-dnm
    India News

    Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine