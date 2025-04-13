user
IPL 2025 LSG vs GT Highlights | Fifties from Pooran, Marsh Lead to Dominant Win | Asianet Newsable

Heena Sharma  | Published: Apr 13, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Lucknow Super Giants cruised to a comfortable victory against Gujarat Titans in Match 28 of IPL 2025. Fiery half-centuries from Nicholas Pooran (68 off 32) and Mitchell Marsh (72 off 38) powered LSG to chase down the target with ease. The Titans struggled to contain the explosive batting lineup, despite a solid effort from their bowlers. Watch the highlights of this thrilling encounter as LSG strengthen their position in the points table.

