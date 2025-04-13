IPL 2025 SRH vs PBKS Highlights | Abhishek Sharma's Record-Breaking 141 Powers Historic Chase

Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off the highest successful chase in IPL history, defeating Punjab Kings by 8 wickets in Match 27 of IPL 2025. Abhishek Sharma stole the show with a jaw-dropping knock of 141 off just 55 balls, breaking multiple records, including the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL history. Supported by Travis Head's brilliant 66, SRH chased down a massive target of 246 in just 18.3 overs. Watch the highlights of this unforgettable match.