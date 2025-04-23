Anupam Kher BREAKS DOWN Over Pahalgam Attack, Calls for Justice | WATCH

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has expressed profound grief and outrage over the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, where 27 Hindu tourists were brutally killed in Kashmir’s Baisaran meadow. Drawing a powerful parallel to the historic suffering of Kashmiri Hindus, Kher referenced his film The Kashmir Files—a depiction of past atrocities, often dismissed as propaganda by critics. In an emotional statement, he recalled the heart-wrenching testimony of a victim’s family and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Indian government to take decisive action against the perpetrators.