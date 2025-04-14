Salman Khan’s Life Threatened AGAIN: Bomb Scare Targets His Car in Chilling Message
Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has received a fresh death threat, sparking major security concerns. An anonymous WhatsApp message warned of a car bomb attack outside his Bandra residence, claiming his vehicle would be blown up. Mumbai Police have filed a case at Worli Police Station and launched an investigation. This comes months after shots were fired near Khan’s home amid ongoing threats linked to the Bishnoi gang.