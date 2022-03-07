ISL 2021-22: I think Goa built a good team unit - Pereira after Kerala draw

Game 109 of the ISL 2021-22 witnessed FC Goa and Kerala Blasters involved in a thrilling 4-4 draw. Derrick Pereira has hailed Goa as a good unit.

It was an extremely close contest between FC Goa (FCG) and Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) in Game 109 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). Played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Sunday, an entertaining 4-4 draw transpired between the two. Meanwhile, Goa head coach Derrick Pereira has hailed his side as a good unit.

Following the draw, Pereira speculated that he could never have predicted eight goals in the match. Overall, he was happy with the performance of Goa, besides recalling that his side has done well in most of the games, barring a few. Speaking on his future, he said that he was the club's technical director, while he would sit and analyse the season to decide the fate.

"I think we built a good team unit because there were issues because we didn't have a good start. There were issues related to Covid-19. I think we were strong to get to the end and perform. But somehow, results didn't come. I think the youngsters did well whoever got the opportunity to play. They knew their roles, and they took their responsibility," Pereira expressed during the post-match presser.