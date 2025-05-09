'Escalation Won’t Help, Lay Down Arms and Talk Peace': Omar Abdullah SLAMS Pakistan
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah lashed out at Pakistan for provoking conflict by targeting civilians and using drones in Kashmir. He applauded India’s defence forces for intercepting all drones and foiling an attack on the Anantnag ammunition depot. Abdullah made it clear, 'We didn’t start this. Innocent people were killed in Pahalgam. Pakistan is trying to escalate the situation, and this won’t benefit them in any way. They should lay down their weapons and move towards peace, not war.'
