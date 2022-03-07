Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 109): Goa and Kerala draw it out in 8-goal thriller

    FC Goa and Kerala Blasters settled for a 4-4 draw in Game 109 of the ISL 2021-22. Catch the match highlights here.

    Mar 7, 2022, 1:47 PM IST

    Game 109 between FC Goa (FCG) and Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) turned out to be a total entertainer. Played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa), both teams settled for a 4-4 draw and a point each, as the result of the match did not have any semis berth implications. You can watch all the match highlights here.

    In the opening half, after an initial attack, Jorge Pereyra gave KBFC the lead in the tenth through Sahal Abdul Samad's assist. It was followed by four attempts, including a save from Goa goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari before Pereyra doubled the lead through a penalty in the 25th. After five more efforts, including a save from each keeper, it was 2-0 for KBFC at half-time.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 108) - MCFC misses semis berth, HFC edges past 2-1

    The first chance in the following half saw Airam Cabrera pull one back for Goa in the 49th through Edu Bedia's free-kick assist, followed by eight more attacks, including a save from KBFC keeper Prabhusukhan Singh Gill. However, Cabrera drew the equaliser in the 63rd through a penalty. After three more attempts, including a save from Tiwari, Aibanbha Dohling handed Goa the lead in the 79th.

    Cabrera scored his hat-trick three minutes later through a penalty to double Goa's lead. However, a couple of efforts later, Vincy Barretto scored the third for KBFC via Chencho Gyeltshen's through-ball assist in the 88th. At the same time, two minutes later, Álvaro Vázquez levelled it through Prasanth Karuthadathkuni's assist. Three more chances later, including a save from each keeper, it was 4-4 at full-time.

