    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 26): Devendra Murgaonkar helps FC Goa pip Bengaluru FC 2-1

    Dec 12, 2021, 1:28 PM IST

    Game 26 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw FC Goa (FCG) take on former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Saturday. It was a thrilling clash, with Goa edging out 2-1, seeing a couple of red cards. You can witness the match highlights above.

    The opening half saw seven attacks, including three saves from the goalkeepers. Nonetheless, in the 15th minute, Ashique Kuruniyan handed Goa the lead after tapping the ball into his own net. After four more attempts, Cleiton Silva scored the equaliser through a free-kick, as the deadlock stayed in place at half-time.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 25) - ATK Mohun Bagan stays winless in 3 games, draws Chennaiyin FC 1-1

    In the second half, there were three attacks before Goa's Jorge Ortíz was sent off in the 54th for violent conduct. Three more attempts followed before Devendra Murgaokar restored Goa's lead in the 69th. After a couple of more attacks, BFC's Suresh Wangjam was sent off for committing his severe second foul of the evening.

    Four attempts later, the referee blew the full-time whistle, as Goa was lucky to walk away with the three points. As a result of this development, Goa has claimed the seventh spot, while BFC stays tenth.

