ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 25): ATK Mohun Bagan stays winless in 3 games, draws Chennaiyin FC 1-1

It was yet another intense game of football. Game 25 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) between ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) and Chennaiyin was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Saturday. The two sides settled for a competitive 1-1 draw, as you can watch the match highlights above.

The opening half saw four attacks initially before Liston Colaco handed ATKMB the lead in the 17th minute, thanks to an assist from Roy Krishna via a through ball. Six more attempts were made, including a save from CFC goalkeeper Vishal Kaith. Nevertheless, Vladimir Koman levelled it in the 44th minute, following an assist from Lukasz Gikiewicz, as the first half ended.

ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 24) - Jonathas Cristian helps Odisha FC pip NorthEast United

The subsequent half saw composed gameplay from both, with only nine registered attacks. It all ended 1-1 at the referee's full-time whistle. CFC rises to the third spot with this draw, while ATKMB is in sixth place in the points table, besides the latter being winless in the last three matches.

"I think the thing we didn't see from players this match was disciplinary tactics. I am pleased with the performance of the team. We have Chennai, who is a good team also. The score is fair, and we have to grow every day because, for me, it was a satisfactory performance from the team," said ATKMB head coach Antonio Lopez Habas after the game.