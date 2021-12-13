ISL 2021-22: We have to admit that every game will be hard for KBFC - Ivan Vukomanovic after SCEB draw

There was intense footballing action between SC East Bengal (SCEB) and Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC). Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Sunday, Game 27 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw the two teams settle for a 1-1 draw. Consequently, KBFC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic has warned that things would be getting tougher hereon for the club.

Also, clarifying the number of changes he made for the game, Vukomanovic explained that the unstable performance in the opening half led to the same. He also lauded KBFC's performance on pushing SCEB to its blocks. Overall, he was impressed with the mentality and the character displayed by his boys.

ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 27) - East Bengal stays winless following 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters

"We have to be honest and admit that for us, every game will be hard. And, for us, every game will be kind of difficult, we have to deal with it, and we have to prepare as we prepare for every other game. So, of course, you have good opponents, you have less good opponents, but anyway, every game is different," he said during the post-match press conference that you can catch above.