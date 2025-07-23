MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation

How Weird Was Too Weird for Ozzy Osbourne? Prince of Darkness, Rock’s Wildest Legend Dies

Heena Sharma
Published : Jul 23 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Ozzy Osbourne, the iconic Black Sabbath frontman and godfather of heavy metal, has died at 76, just weeks after his final farewell concert. Known for his wild antics, from biting the head off a bat to tossing raw meat into crowds, Ozzy’s unpredictable stage presence defined a generation and earned him a cult following and controversy alike. Beyond music, he became a pop culture phenomenon with the reality show The Osbournes, showing a more personal side to the ‘Prince of Darkness.’ In this video, we delve into how weird and unforgettable Ozzy truly was, celebrating his legacy and remembering his lasting impact on rock and roll.

