Ibrahim Traore Praised By AI-Generated Beyonce, Justin, R. Kelly | Burkina Faso

Viral deepfake videos are sweeping social media, showing AI-generated versions of Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, and R. Kelly applauding Burkina Faso’s leader, Captain Ibrahim Traoré. But none of these celebrities have endorsed him. These are sophisticated AI creations, part of a coordinated campaign building Traoré’s cult of personality. Who’s orchestrating this? Investigations point to a mix of independent content creators chasing viral fame and monetization, as well as more organized pro-junta cyber units inside Burkina Faso amplifying pan-African messages and pro-government propaganda. Some analysts suggest regional influencers and possible international actors may be backing the movement, but clear attribution, aside from monetized fan videos, remains murky.