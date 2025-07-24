'Don’t Worry About It': PM Modi Comforts Hindi Translator at UK Presser | India-UK Trade Deal
During the joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the UK, PM Narendra Modi warmly calmed a Hindi translator struggling to find the right words. Saying, 'Don’t bother, we can use English words in between,' Modi showed empathy and composure, easing the translator’s nerves. This candid moment came amid signing a landmark India-UK free trade agreement aimed at boosting business and employment opportunities.
