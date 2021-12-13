ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 27): East Bengal stays winless following 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters

It turned out to be another intense competition, as Game 27 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw SC East Bengal (SCEB) playing Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC). Played at the Tilan Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Sunday, the match settled for a 1-1 draw, with the former still in the hunt for its maiden win of the season. Catch all the match highlights above.

The opening half saw nine initial attempts, including a couple of saves and blocks. However, Tomislav Mrcela gave SCEB the lead in the 36th minute after Raju Eknath Gaikwad came up with a fine assist. KBFC then retaliated with an attacking attempt. It was Álvaro Vázquez, who equalised seven minutes later, thanks to Jessel Carneiro's assistance, while the half-time ended 1-1 following an effort from SCEB.

In the second half, 18 attacks were registered. With three saves and a couple of blocks, both sides played fierce football. However, none were able to find the back of the net. As a result of this draw, SCEB stays at the bottom, while KBFC finds itself in the seventh spot.