    ISL 2021-22: When you enjoy the game, you play better - ATKMB's Ferrando

    Game 105 of ISL 2021-22 saw ATK Mohun Bagan trumping Chennaiyin FC 1-0. Juan Ferrando feels any team can play better once they enjoy the game.

    Mar 4, 2022, 2:09 PM IST

    It was a hard-fought but triumphant performance from ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) against former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in Game 105 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). Played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Thursday, ATKMB pipped 1-0 to seal its semis place. Meanwhile, head coach Juan Ferrando feels that his side enjoyed playing.

    After the success, Ferrando reckoned that any team has to enjoy playing a match, and once it does, it would start playing better. He admitted that ATKMB was under pressure, as it was seeking a point to seal its semis berth, while CFC was looking to finish on a high in its last match of the season. He felt that the 1-0 win is an under-par score, as a 2-0 win would have been far more convincing.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 105) - ATKMB CONFIRMS SEMIS SPOT WITH 1-0 WIN VS CFC

    "I am happy for Roy [Krishna] because it has been a difficult time for him with quarantine, Covid-19, newborn baby. He and his family had some difficult moments. But hopefully, this is finished, just twenty more days, and everybody will be out of the bubble. Then we will have a normal life and enjoy," Ferrando said during the post-match press conference.

