ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 105): ATKMB confirms semis spot with 1-0 win vs CFC

ATK Mohun Bagan pipped Chennaiyin FC 1-0 in Game 105 of ISL 2021-22. ATKMB has sealed its semis berth. Catch the match highlights here.

Game 105 between ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) and former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) was a thriller. Played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Friday, ATKMB edged past with a 1-0 win and sealed its place in the semis. You can watch all the match highlights here.

The opening half saw 12 attacks, including a save from each goalkeeper, while Roy Krishna hit the bar in the first attempt of the match. Nevertheless, just at the stroke of half-time, Krishna gave ATKMB the sole winning goal, thanks to Joni Kauko's fine assist. With no further attacks, it was 1-0 ATKMB at half-time.

The second half witnessed 12 more efforts coming in, with five saves, while four came from ATKMB keeper Amrinder Singh. Nonetheless, the chances were to no avail, as both sides' defence was strong enough to deny any shot entering the goal. At the full-time whistle, it was ATKMB that confirmed its three points and a berth in the semis for the second year in a row, while it will look to finish atop the table with an outstanding performance against the current leader Jamshedpur FC (JFC).