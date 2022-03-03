Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: Happy with all ATKMB players; they stood up like a proper unit - Ferrando

    ATK Mohun Bagan will be up against Chennaiyin FC in Game 105 of ISL 2021-22. Juan Ferrando is happy at how ATKMB has clicked as a proper unit.

    Mar 3, 2022, 2:16 PM IST

    Game 105 will see ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) go head-on against former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in Game 105 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). To be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Thursday, ATKMB needs a point to seal its semis berth. Meanwhile, ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando has expressed his delight at the team working as a unit.

    Ahead of the game, Ferrando remarked that he is focused on getting the three points against CFC and not thinking far ahead of the high-voltage final match against Jamshedpur FC (JFC). He also asserted that ATKMB always intends on winning a game by a margin of 3-0 or more. He also hailed Sandesh Jhingan for putting on a good show this season and has impressed all the players in the side so far.

    “With Chennaiyin, the midfielders are powerful and are hard-working, the likes of Thapa [Anirudh], Koman [Vladimir] because they are solid players in some moments of the game. Also, everybody knows about Valskis [Nerijus], maybe this season was not the best for him, but he’s a dangerous player in and around the box. In the last three games, he’s been closer to the box than in the last month. He knows the best position for him,” Ferrando commented during the pre-match presser.

