ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 62): Kerala scripts 3-1 win over Mumbai

    Game 62 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw dynamic gameplay from Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) against defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC). Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Wednesday, KBFC registered a 3-1 win to stay in semis contention. You can watch all the match highlights here.

    The opening half saw six initial attacks before Sahal Abdul Samad put KBFC ahead in the 19th minute in a lone action. It was followed by eight more attempts, including a save from MCFC goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz before Álvaro Vázquez doubled KBFC's lead all alone at the stroke of half-time. The second half saw seven efforts coming in, including a failed chance from Adrián Luna, who hit the bar.

    Nevertheless, in another solo attack, Vázquez tripled KBFC's lead in the 60th. After four more attempts, Hormipam Ruivadh drew a foul over Diego Mauricio, as the latter successfully converted the resulting penalty to pull one back for MCFC. After six more, including a couple of saves from Nawaz, KBFC comfortably walked away with the three points, rising to the fourth place.

