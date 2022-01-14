  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 59): Hyderabad FC spoils Chennaiyin FC's top-4 hopes with a 1-1 draw

    Jan 14, 2022, 2:07 PM IST
    Game 59 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw a fierce battle between former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) and Hyderabad FC (HFC). Played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Thursday, the teams settled for a 1-1 draw, as CFC could not enter the top-four. You can watch all the match highlights here.

    There were three opening attacks in the first half, with a couple of saves from CFC goalkeeper Dabjit Majumder. In the 12th minute, Mohammad Sajid Dhot put CFC ahead with his header after Anirudh Thapa came up with a free-kick assist. It was followed by 15 more attempts, including five saves, while four came from Majumder.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 58) - Kerala Blasters romp home to a 2-0 victory over Odisha FC

    Javi Siverio headed in the equaliser at the stroke of half-time following Asish Rai's cross assist. As things were square at half-time, the following half saw 15 more efforts, with seven saves being registered, while five of them were from Majumder again. Nevertheless, non failed to find the back of the net as it was 1-1 at full-time. While HFC has risen to third, CFC remains sixth.

