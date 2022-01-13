ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 58): Kerala Blasters romp home to a 2-0 victory over Odisha FC

Game 58 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) saw Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) come up with fair gameplay. On Wednesday, it dominated Odisha FC (OFC) 2-0 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa). The win has taken KBFC back to the points table's summit, while you can watch all the match highlights here.

The opening half saw five scoring chances, including a save each from both goalkeepers. In the 27th minute, Nishu Kumar scored the opening goal for KBFC, thanks to Adrián Luna's exquisite assist. After three more attacks, including a save from KBFC goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Harmanjot Khabra headed in the second and the eventual winner in the 39th, following Luna's sharp cross assist from the corner.

Three more attempts were made in the half, including a save from OFC keeper Arshdeep Singh, as KBFC led at the half-time break. In the second half, a total of 18 efforts were registered, including twin saves each. However, despite a laborious show, none could find the back of the net, while it hardly mattered for KBFC, as it already had the three points secure in its bag.