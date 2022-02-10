ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 86): FC Goa hammers Chennaiyin FC 5-0

Game 86 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) saw former champion Chennaiyin Fc (CFC) take on FC Goa. Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Wednesday, Goa hammered CFC 5-0, with Jorge Ortiz scoring a hat-trick. You can watch all the match highlights above.

In the fifth minute, the opening half saw the first attack as Makan Chothe gave Goa the lead through Aibanbha Dohling's cross assist. After three more efforts from Goa, it doubled the lead, as Ortiz fired in his first in a solo measure. Four more scoring chances were created by Goa, with CFC goalkeeper Debjit Majumder pulling off a couple of saves before Ortíz pulled off another solo action to score his brace and triple the lead.

After another attack from Goa, CFC's Narayan Das put one onto his net to make it 4-0 for Goa at the stroke of half-time. The second half saw an attack from each before Ortíz scored his hat-trick to score the fifth for Goa that turned out to be the eventual winner. Fifteen more attempts came in thereon, but the job was already done for Goa, as it emphatically walked away with the three points, although both sides continue to stay in semis contention.