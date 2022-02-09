ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 85): ATK Mohun Bagan eclipses 2-1 against Hyderabad FC

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) came up with an incredible gameplay display. On Tuesday, it eclipsed Hyderabad FC (HFC) 2-1 in Game 85 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. As ATKMB enters the top-four to stay in firm contention for the semis, you can watch the match highlights above.

The first half saw 17 scoring chances being produced, with four saves coming in, as three of the shots were denied by HFC goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani, while it all stayed goalless at half-time. The following half began with three attacks, with HFC's Rohit Danu hitting the bar. However, Liston Colaco handed ATKMB the lead in the 55th, thanks to David Williams's quick assist.

Subsequently, HFC made a couple of attempts before ATKM doubled the lead in the 58th through Manvir Singh, thanks to Joni Kauko's through-ball assist. HFC produced two more efforts, including a save from ATKMB keeper Amrinder Singh. In the 66th, Joel Chianese pulled one back for HFC in a lone measure. Eight more chances came in, including a save each, as ATKMB walked away with the three points in the end.