    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 45): Bengaluru FC snaps winless run to script 4-2 win over Chennaiyin FC

    Dec 31, 2021, 1:00 PM IST
    It was a healthy encounter between two former champions, Chennaiyin FC (CFC) and Bengaluru FC (BFC). In Game 45 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Thursday, BFC walked away with a 4-2 win. You can watch all the match highlights above.

    The opening attack of the match came in the third minute, with Murzaev handing CFC the lead following an assist from Germanpreet Singh. None more attempts followed, along with three saves before Cleiton Silva drew the equaliser in the 37th via a penalty when Jerry Lalrinzuala committed a hand-ball foul. Alan Costa put BFC in the lead through Silva's assist from the corner five minutes later as it led at half-time.

    After a BFC effort, Rahim Ali helped CFC draw level following a Mirlan Murzaev assist in the subsequent half. Three more attacks ensued before Udanta Singh restored BFC's lead in the 69th through Danish Bhat's assist. Pratik Chowdhary doubled the lead with his eventual winner through Bruno Ramires's headed assist four minutes later.

    Five more attempts were made thereon, including a save from CFC goalkeeper Vishal Kaith. However, BFC walked away with the three points as the referee blew the full-time whistle. While BFC rises to the eighth spot, CFC stays in sixth.

