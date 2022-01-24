ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 69): FC Goa held by Bengaluru FC as Sunil Chhetri equals goal record

Game 69 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) saw an intense clash between former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) and FC Goa at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Sunday. The match was notable for BFC skipper Sunil Chhetri becoming the joint all-time goal-scorer in the tournament. You can watch all the match highlights above.

The opening half saw 14 fierce attacks initially, with Goan goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh pulling off a save. In the 14th minute, Dylan Fox put Goa ahead following a Jorge Ortíz cross assist from the corner. After a couple of more attempts (one apiece), Goa maintained its lead at half-time.

The second half saw an initial effort from BFC before Chhetri levelled it in the 60th with his header after Prince Ibara came up with a cross assist. It was his 48th ISL goal, equalling Ferran Corominas record. There were six more scoring chances, with both keepers pulling off a save each, while Chhetri hit the bar at the injury time, as BFC was denied the winner, and both walked away with a point each. BFC is placed eighth, whereas Goa is at ninth.