    ISL 2021-22: MCFC's Des Buckingham focuses on consistency ahead of ATKMB clash (WATCH)

    Dec 1, 2021, 1:29 PM IST

    It is expected to be a thrilling Game 14 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 between 2020-21 runner-up ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) and defending champion Mumbai City (MCFC) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Wednesday. ATKMB is placed atop the table, while MCFC is placed sixth and could rise to the top upon a great win.

    Meanwhile, ahead of the game, MCFC head coach Des Buckingham affirmed that his team is in the best possible shape and will come up with an incredible gameplay display against ATKMB. While he was delighted with his side’s performances in the games this season, so far, he was also impressed by ATKMB’s attacking football and warned his side against a quality attack.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 13) - Odisha FC fires past SC East Bengal 6-4

    Furthermore, MCFC would also be looking to maintain its 100% win record against the side since last season. “I’ll come back to what I said in my previous games. It’s not so much about them. It’s about making sure that what we do is what we want. So, we need to prepare ourselves both, in possession and out of possession, to face another good team, and that’s what we’ve been working on in the last two days,” he said during the pre-match press conference that you can watch above.

