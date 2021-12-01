ISL 2021-22: ATKMB's Antonio Lopez Habas believes MCFC's basic remains the same (WATCH)

The 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) will witness its Game 14 clash between 2020-21 runner-up ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) and defending champion Mumbai City (MCFC) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Wednesday. While ATKMB tops the table, MCFC is placed sixth, as a win could take the latter to the top spot.

Ahead of this tie, ATKMB head coach Antonio Lopez Habas feels that there is unlikely to be any change in the style of football that MCFC has been playing since the last season. He reasons that the champion is unlikely to fiddle with its basics with a new manager and some new players coming in.

On being asked if there are areas where ATKMB can improve, he said, "All can improve with every match and know they improve and not lose their level. I think we have to continue with our offensive style because we have our first line of five players playing in the attack all the time. We have to balance. You have got to compensate for the possibility of adapting to the defence. For that, it is important to assimilate the situation in attack and defence." Watch his entire pre-match press conference above.