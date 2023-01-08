Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets (WATCH)

In a video shared by Tejashwi Yadav himself, the deputy chief minister was seen in the nets practising alongside "young and bright players of Bihar".

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was on Sunday wielding the cricket bat and playing strokes on the front foot. In a video shared by Tejashwi himself, the deputy chief minister was seen in the nets practising alongside "young and bright players of Bihar". In a message on Twitter, he said: 'Love your passion, Live your purpose'.

To recall, Tejashwi was a budding cricketer whose career never really took off. From being on the reserve list of the Delhi Daredevils IPL squad from 2008 to 2012 to being selected on the list of standby players for the world cup winning U-19 Indian national cricket team, Tejashwi was on the sidelines of action. He could score just one run in his debut innings for the Jharkhand team in 2009 against Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy Plate League.

Later in 2012, Tejashwi decided to focus on his political career