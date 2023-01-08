Terrorist Dossier: Dr Asif Maqbool Dar, social media radicalist, terror conspirator and more

The MHA dossier on Dr Asif highlights that Dr Asif is one of the leading radical voices on social media and is involved in nefariously influencing Kashmiri youth to take up arms against Indian government and security forces.

Saudi Arabia-based Dr Asif Maqbool Dar became the fourth individual to be designated as a terrorist by India's Ministry of Home Affairs in as many days. According to the MHA, Dr Asif was designated as a terrorist under the Fourth Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, for his association with Pakistan-based terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

Earlier this week, the MHA had banned The Resistance Front -- offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba that operates in Jammu and Kashmir -- and some of its 'commanders'. It had also designated Aijaz Ahmad Ahanger alias Abu Usman Al-Kashmiri -- one of the chief recruiters of Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) --as a terrorist on January 4.

Let's examine the terror dossier of Dr Asif Maqbool Dar, the latest to be designated as a terrorist by India.

* According to the MHA, Dr Asif Maqbool Dar was born on December 2, 1981, to Mohammad Maqbool Dar, who originally hailed from the Bandey Payeen village in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. He is presently based in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.

* He has been closely associated with the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, which is already a designated terrorist organisation in India. The MHA states that Dr Asif is involved in instigating or provoking the youth of Kashmir Valley for terrorist activities through social media platforms.

* The MHA dossier on Dr Asif highlights that Dr Asif is one of the leading radical voices on social media and is involved in nefariously influencing Kashmiri youth to take up arms against the Indian government and security forces.

* Dr Asif is also accused in a case being investigated by the National Investigating Agency relating to the conspiracy hatched by the cadres of terrorist outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen to undertake violent terrorist acts in Jammu and Kashmir and major cities in India, including New Delhi, on the direction of handlers based across the border.