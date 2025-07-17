Tamil Nadu’s Largest AC Bus Terminus Opens in Trichy | Kalaignar Hub Begins Service
Tamil Nadu’s biggest and first fully air-conditioned bus terminus, Muthamizh Arignar Dr. Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Integrated Bus Terminus, opened today at Panjapur on the Trichy-Madurai highway. Equipped with modern facilities and climate control, the terminus marks a major boost for passenger comfort and connectivity across southern districts.
