Thoothukudi Locals Gather at Decked Up Sacred Heart Cathedral to Celebrate Christmas
Locals gathered in large numbers at the beautifully decked Sacred Heart Cathedral in Thoothukudi as Christmas celebrations began. The cathedral was illuminated and decorated, creating a festive atmosphere as devotees offered prayers, attended special masses, and marked the birth of Jesus Christ with devotion and joy.
