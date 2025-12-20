Chaos Over Sharif Hadi’s Death: How Unmasked Shooting Sent Bangladesh Into Mayhem| Explainer

Chaos Over Sharif Hadi’s Death: How Unmasked Shooting Sent Bangladesh Into Mayhem
Chaos erupted across Bangladesh following the unmasked shooting death of Sharif Hadi, a key figure in the recent political upheaval. The brazen assassination ignited street protests, clashes with security forces, and widespread mayhem as supporters demanded justice. This explainer breaks down the timeline, motives behind the killing, and its ripple effects on the fragile post-revolution government.
