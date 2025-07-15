Karunanidhi Statue Attacked in Salem | Black Paint Vandalism
In Salem, Tamil Nadu, unidentified individuals defaced a 16‑foot statue of former CM M. Karunanidhi with black paint early Tuesday, Julu 15. The shocking act of vandalism has triggered outrage among DMK supporters. Police are actively reviewing CCTV footage to identify suspects and determine the motive behind this disturbing incident.
