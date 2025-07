Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar mourned the loss of veteran CPI(M) leader V.S. Achuthanandan. He called him 'the last of the statesman communists.' Recalling his personal visits, Chandrasekhar said Achuthanandan was warm, gracious, and deeply principled. Chandrasekhar added, that he was dmired beyond party lines, and a true people’s politician.