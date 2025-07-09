Rahul Gandhi Joins Bihar Bandh, Condemns Voter List Changes
Rahul Gandhi hit the streets in Bihar, joining the Mahagathbandhan's ‘Bihar Bandh’ rally against electoral roll revision. Slamming the process, he said, 'There was vote theft in Maharashtra, a similar attempt is being made in Bihar.' His fiery remarks have ignited fresh political tensions in the poll-bound state.
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
18:41
Now Playing
05:08
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:40
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing