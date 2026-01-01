Devotees Offer Prayers at Shri Lete Hanuman Temple in Prayagraj of New Year 2026
Thousands of devotees flocked to the ancient Shri Lete Hanuman Temple in Prayagraj to offer prayers and seek blessings as India ushered in the New Year 2026, blending spiritual fervor with festive spirit. The temple, revered for its reclining Hanuman idol, saw an influx of families chanting hymns, performing aarti, and making offerings amid vibrant decorations and diya lights.
