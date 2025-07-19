Prashant Kishor Injured in Bihar Roadshow: Jan Suraaj Chief Suffers Rib Injury
Jan Suraaj founder and political strategist Prashant Kishor suffered a rib injury during a packed roadshow in Bihar’s Arrah. While greeting supporters and helping someone in the crowd, he was pushed against his car, resulting in a blow to the chest. Doctors confirm there’s no fracture, but Kishor will need to rest before returning to his campaign activities.
