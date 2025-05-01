Prashant Kishor SLAMS Rahul Gandhi: 'Who Stopped You?' | Caste Census Clash
At a recent event, Prashant Kishor hit out at Rahul Gandhi, questioning why Congress hasn't acted on the caste census in states it rules like Karnataka and Telangana. He said, 'Who stopped you?', calling out the gap between promises and action. Kishor accused Congress of using caste census talk for votes, not real change, and demanded concrete steps beyond just data collection.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
News
Sports
03:02
Now Playing
04:17
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing