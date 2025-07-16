Prada Team Visits Kolhapur Artisans After 'Chappal' Collection Backlash

After sparking controversy for showcasing Kolhapuri chappal-inspired sandals in its Milan runway show without crediting the original artisans, Prada has sent a delegation to Kolhapur, India. The team toured local workshops, met with expert shoemakers, and discussed potential collaborations to honor the GI-tagged heritage of Kolhapuri footwear. This visit comes amid criticism over cultural appropriation and hopes to foster ethical partnerships that give due recognition to India's iconic craft.