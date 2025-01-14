PM Modi Celebrates Makar Sankranti & Pongal at G Kishan Reddy's House; Chiranjeevi, PV Sindhu Attend

First Published Jan 14, 2025, 8:01 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 8:01 PM IST

Experience the vibrant festivities as Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins the Makar Sankranti and Pongal celebrations at the residence of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy in Delhi. On January 13, 2025, PM Modi lit the Bhogi fire and participated in various rituals, highlighting the significance of these harvest festivals that symbolize gratitude, abundance, and renewal. The event was also attended by celebrities and dignitaries, including Telugu film star Chiranjeevi and badminton champion P.V. Sindhu.

