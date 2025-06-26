India REFUSES to Sign SCO Declaration Over Pahelgam Terror Attack Omission
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, representing India at the SCO summit, refused to endorse the joint declaration after it failed to mention the Pahalgam terror attack. India strongly objected to the document citing incidents in Pakistan but ignoring its own security concerns. Sources said Singh’s stand reflects India’s firm message that, terrorism must be condemned universally. The move led to the absence of a joint communique, a rare outcome at such forums.
