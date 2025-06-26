Amit Shah on Languages Controversies in India: 'Break Free from Slave Mentality!'
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the need to take pride in Indian languages, urging citizens to think, speak, and express themselves in their mother tongues. He clarified there’s no opposition to foreign languages but insisted glorifying our own is key to shedding the colonial mindset and reclaiming cultural identity.
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
05:08
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:15
Now Playing
03:05
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing