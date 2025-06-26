Malayalam English Kannada Telugu Tamil Bangla Hindi Marathi mynation

Amit Shah on Languages Controversies in India: 'Break Free from Slave Mentality!'

Heena Sharma | Updated : Jun 26 2025, 06:04 PM
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the need to take pride in Indian languages, urging citizens to think, speak, and express themselves in their mother tongues. He clarified there’s no opposition to foreign languages but insisted glorifying our own is key to shedding the colonial mindset and reclaiming cultural identity.

